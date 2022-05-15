Luckless Sheffield Wednesday man has opportunity to kickstart career this summer

Having turned 25 just a few days earlier, the former England youth international was attracting scouts from Premier League clubs for an impressive switch from right-back to the heart of defence.

He looked set to follow in the footsteps of his namesake father by receiving full international honours with Nigeria and under Garry Monk seemed to be set to become the totem Wednesday were set to be built on.

But his luck turned as Monk turned to Pulis and on a cold December evening he ruptured his achilles. Iorfa was thrown alongside Massimo Luongo was one of the more vital Owls players whose season was over.

By the time he returned he was a League One footballer.

A joyous and well-documented recovery saw him return in time for pre-season and in that time he became a father, but bad luck returned last season when a training ground mishap saw him suffer a hip injury that required surgery. Even after a comeback from that issue he missed the Owls’ season run-in with a further knock.

It’s no doubt been a testing time for the defender, who seemed to have the world at his feet.

Heading into the 2022/23 season, he’s looking to kickstart his career and his responses to former setbacks suggest he can do that.

“Before my last injury I didn’t think I was back at my best," he told The Star back in April. “I was working towards that, so it was hard having another setback again.

“But after going through what I went through last season, I think it made it a bit easier - because I knew what to expect. I’m not going to lie, it was difficult, but I’m just happy to be back.”

Iorfa had returned to training by the time Wednesday’s season ended, the suggestion being he is strong heading into an important summer.