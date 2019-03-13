Lucas Joao ‘could miss the rest of the season,’ reveals Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce

Sheffield Wednesday fear Lucas Joao could be sidelined for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The centre-forward, the Owls' joint top-scorer with nine goals along with Adam Reach and Steven Fletcher, has returned to his native Portugal to see a specialist regarding the knock.

Manager Steve Bruce has told The Star: "There is a worry about Lucas. He has gone home to Portugal to see a specialist, which I have no problem with.

"We will see what they say but it is not looking great at the minute. He could miss the rest of the season."

Joao has not featured since Swansea City on February 23 when he reacted angrily to being subbed off just before the hour mark. The 25-year-old, who has played 27 times this season, has sat-out Wednesday's Championship tussles with Brentford, Sheffield United, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers.

Speaking after Wednesday's routine win over second-from-bottom Bolton, Bruce said the club expect to find out in the next "24 to 48 hours" about the severity of Joao's injury.

"We will get two to three opinions but at the moment it is not looking great," added Bruce.

It would be a big blow to the Owls' hopes of securing a top-six finish if Joao is ruled out for the remainder of the campaign. Wednesday, currently on a 10-match undefeated run in the league, remain without the services of Fernando Forestieri (hamstring) while fellow forward Gary Hooper is still short of match fitness following a long injury lay-off.

Bruce has just three fit, recognised attackers at his disposal in Steven Fletcher, Atdhe Nuhiu and Sam Winnall. He paired Nuhiu with Fletcher on Tuesday evening and introduced Winnall in the final half an hour.

"I thought it was going to be a difficult night and put Fletcher and Atdhe up front," said Bruce. "We were a little bit stretched.

"I didn't think I could start Sam. I think that woud have been unfair on him.

"I played two big strikers up there and it went okay and we won.

"I have said to everybody they will get a chance if they are fit."