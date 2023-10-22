News you can trust since 1887
Loyal Sheffield Wednesday fans snapped in 21 brilliant photos from controversial Watford defeat

Sheffield Wednesday were controversially beaten at Watford in Danny Röhl’s first match in charge

Ben McKenna
Ben McKenna
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 12:50 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 12:51 BST

Danny Röhl’s Sheffield Wednesday tenure started with a controversial 1-0 loss at Watford on Saturday. Yaser Asprilla struck with the only goal of the game with eight minutes of normal time remaining to leave the Owls bottom of the Championship with three draws and nine losses from their first 12 fixtures.

Wednesday were awarded a penalty in the 54th minute when Anthony Musaba was seemingly upended by Jamal Lewis in the box. However, after consulting with his official, referee Dean Whitestone overturned the decision. It was another tough break for an Owls side who are still waiting for their first league win of the season.

Despite the club’s struggles this season the Owls supporters sold out the 2,104 tickets they were give for their away allocation at Vicarage Road and below are the images we captured of Wednesday’s loyal away following on Saturday afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday fans at Vicarage Road. Picture: Steve Ellis.

1. Watford 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday fans at Vicarage Road. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Sheffield Wednesday fans at Vicarage Road. Picture: Steve Ellis.

2. Watford 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday fans at Vicarage Road. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Sheffield Wednesday fans at Vicarage Road. Picture: Steve Ellis.

3. Watford 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday fans at Vicarage Road. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Sheffield Wednesday fans at Vicarage Road. Picture: Steve Ellis.

4. Watford 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday fans at Vicarage Road. Picture: Steve Ellis.

