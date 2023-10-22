Danny Röhl’s Sheffield Wednesday tenure started with a controversial 1-0 loss at Watford on Saturday. Yaser Asprilla struck with the only goal of the game with eight minutes of normal time remaining to leave the Owls bottom of the Championship with three draws and nine losses from their first 12 fixtures.

Wednesday were awarded a penalty in the 54th minute when Anthony Musaba was seemingly upended by Jamal Lewis in the box. However, after consulting with his official, referee Dean Whitestone overturned the decision. It was another tough break for an Owls side who are still waiting for their first league win of the season.

Despite the club’s struggles this season the Owls supporters sold out the 2,104 tickets they were give for their away allocation at Vicarage Road and below are the images we captured of Wednesday’s loyal away following on Saturday afternoon.

