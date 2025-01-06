Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“I’m always ready.”

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those were the parting words of grinning Sheffield Wednesday youngster Gabriel Otegbayo in his first press conference an hour or so after he popped up as the hero in the Owls’ 2-2 home draw with Millwall on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cork-born defender, who was making only his eighth appearance in senior football as he came off the bench to replace the injured Dominic Iorfa deep into the second half, calmly finished a back post chance after finding himself at the end of a Josh Windass flick-on from Pol Valentin’s cross.

Levelling the match in the 85th minute, the 19-year-old urged his teammates back to their half in a further show of maturity as they sought a dramatic late winner. Wednesday boss Danny Röhl has spoken a number of times about a character and leadership Otegbayo has beyond his years and described him as one of the players that should be seen as the future of the club going forward.

Asked whether that sort of on-field maturity has been a trait that came naturally to him, a ‘buzzing’ Otegbayo explained it was something he learned from his first EFL club and made no secret of his thirst for more playing opportunities this season. Two defenders - Yan Valery and Dominic Iorfa - hobbled out of the Millwal clash injured.

“I’ve developed that at Burnley,” he said on his leadership qualities in a press engagement conducted with a permanent grin. “I’m quite a shy person really but out on the pitch I like to organise and speak to the players around me. I see it as a part of my job and it allows me to express myself. As long as I can help the team I’m happy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just want to play as many games as I can and help the team push on. We’ve got very, very good players, it’s a good team and we’ve got high hopes this season. Hopefully we can achieve our goals and keep getting better, we keep improving and we keep going up in the league.”

Otegbayo has made three appearances in Wednesday’s last four matches and the Hillsborough hero moment came just 10 days on from an outing at Middlesbrough that saw him substituted at half-time with the side 3-0 down. A positive second half showing at Derby County followed and the youngster looks back on the Riverside outing as an important experience in his young career and described the help he got from senior players within the squad in bouncing back so quickly.

“All of them just told me to keep my head up, plenty of them spoke to me,” he said. “It wasn’t the greatest team performance from me or the team to be fair, but it’s good. I can’t play well every game, obviously that’s what you hope to do, but there are going to be games where I make a mistake or something happens. It’s about keeping my head up high, keeping that confidence in my game and I know I’ll get better and better.

“Dom has put his arm around me and is always helping me, Dish is the same, Baz is always on at me. He’s on me, trying to push me. But I see that as a good thing. It shows that they see something in me, otherwise they wouldn’t be on me or trying me. Jamal, Yan, Max is always good with me, always showing belief and giving me confidence.”