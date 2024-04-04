'Loud words' and 'home truths' - Barry Bannan on Sheffield Wednesday's reaction to Middlesbrough loss
Wednesday were beaten 2-0 earlier in the week at the Riverside in a lacklustre performance against Boro, and Danny Röhl was livid afterwards as he said that the team offered ‘nothing’ despite the fine support from the away fans on the day.
Bannan, who has seen the good and bad of the Owls over the years, says that there were some ‘home truths’ told in the aftermath of that result, insisting that it can’t happen again.
Speaking to the media before facing Queens Park Rangers this weekend, the Owls skipper said, “The manager wasn’t happy, the players weren’t happy, and there were a few loud words exchanged and home truths told - which was needed after that performance. We’re going to lose games throughout the season, but there are ways of losing and obviously Monday was a really bad way how we performed…
“You go into games with all the right intentions, we’d trained hard, everybody felt good going into the game - so then when you produce a performance like that it’s hard to take. Looking forward we need to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
“We’ve shown this season that when we’ve had bad performances we can bounce back, so we need to try and get back to that. It can’t happen again, that’s why we’ve had meetings and inquests and hopefully in the last six games we don’t see that again.”