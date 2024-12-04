'Loud' Sheffield Wednesday match-winner back on the hunt after being 'really down'

Sheffield Wednesday welcome Preston North End to Hillsborough this weekend having taken three points in dramatic fashion last time out - with Jamal Lowe proving to be the injury time hero.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamal Lowe stepped off the bench in Sheffield Wednesday’s clash at Derby County on Sunday having played only 17 minutes of football in the month preceding it. He stepped off the pitch a match-winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Jamaica international, signed on a free transfer after his time at Bournemouth came to an end over the summer, started Wednesday’s first four league matches of the campaign but has since found a place in the line-up harder to come by, starting just two Championship matches since.

Owls boss Danny Röhl has spoken about the range of options he has in his frontline, with Ike Ugbo and Michael Smith both seemingly preferred for the number nine role as things stand. Lowe has featured as a second striker and from the left this season - and the German coach has outlined the requirement for his entire squad to be ready as the fixtures continue to come thick and fast heading into winter.

An instinctive winner in a hard-working performance at Pride Park surely pushes his case - and serves as reward for his professionalism and attitude to the situation, suggested Röhl. It’s not always been easy for Lowe to watch onfrom the sidelines, it seems.

"I've seen the last six, eight weeks that he's hard working,” Röhl said. "I had a conversation with him after the first international break and we spoke about how he handled some setbacks because there was a time when he was really down. I said 'Jamal, you never know what happens, keep going and be positive.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is absolutely a team player. Before the game he is loud, he is speaking to his team-mates and this is helpful because then you are ready to come into the game. If you are too disappointed and too negative you cannot turn it when you come on.”