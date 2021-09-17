The Owls were top of the table not so long ago, but now they find themselves in 12th place having lost back-to-back games against Morecambe and Plymouth Argyle on the road as they let their standards slip.

Iorfa, who has been almost ever-present for Wednesday so far in 2021/22, says that they’ve got what it takes to secure automatic promotion back up to the Championship at the first time of asking, praising the work that has been done in the transfer market.

The 26-year-old told the media, “You’ve seen what’s happened with teams like Sunderland… Everyone wants to be back playing higher up, which is good because everyone is buying into the same thing, so I think it’s important that we do it this year.

“I think the gaffer has assembled a really good team - so promotion is what we have to be fishing for…

“The standard in training is really high, and there’s a lot of attackers you come up against and you think, ‘Yeah, he could do well this season’. There’s a number of them like that.”

But they’ll need to up their game this weekend as they return to Hillsborough to host Shrewsbury Town, and Iorfa admits that they owe the fans who made the 600-mile round trip to Home Park last weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday's Dominic Iorfa wants automatic promotion. (Isaac Parkin/PA Wire)

He explained, “It was a long way to go for our fans, and I feel sorry for them… The biggest thing for me though, was the performance. You can lose games, that’s going to happen because you’re not going to go unbeaten, but it was about the manner in which we lost. I think that was disappointing, and now this weekend we want to put that right.

“Obviously the fans have been brilliant, they travel in numbers, and we all appreciate it. It’s time to repay them by getting a win this weekend.”