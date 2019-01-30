Sheffield Wednesday legend Lee Bullen has paid a heartfelt tribute to his father who has died after a battle with Alzheimer’s.

The Owls’ coach took to Twitter to share the devastating news that his dad has passed away on Friday, January 11.

Lee Bullen....Pic Steve Ellis

Bullen, who also lost his mother to MS in May last year, said that his father was also battling prostate and bone cancer before his death.

Following his funeral on Tuesday, Bullen said he hoped to be ‘half the man’ his father was.

Writing on Twitter, he wrote: “On 7th May 2018 my Mum lost her battle with MS. 11th January 2019 my Dad passed away peacefully….

“Not happy with taking on prostate and bone cancer he thought he’d take on Alzheimer’s as well – a bridge too far! Today was the day we laid him to rest.

“I know you’re with mum now, probably sipping on a Gin and Tonic and rid of those horrendous illnesses. But I’ll miss you soooo much.

“So many questions I wasn’t able to ask. If I can be half the man you were, that’ll do me. Keep us right from up on high and look after Mum.

“I hope there’s a golf course in the sky for you to continue to sink those 20ft puts. Fly high Dad. I’m having one for you.”

Bullen joined as a youth coach at Hillsborough in 2011 after making 134 appearances for the Owls in his four seasons at the club.

He took temporary charge of the club in December following Jos Luhukay’s dismissal and Wednesday fans were quick to offer their condolenscess.

Journalist Alan Biggs tweeted: “So sorry to hear this, Lee. I know from working with you on your book how much you valued your upbringing & having a loving family around you. Thoughts with you, mate."

Ian Price tweeted: “Can’t imagine how hard that’s been for you pal, with all the @swfc caretaker pressure earlier this month. May they both RIP and look down on you with immense pride WAWAW.”

Paul Kearns wrote: “So sorry to hear Lee. At least they had a family that loved and cherished them to the end, and lived a full life with those around them.

“Spend a little time with your family and forget everything else like football etc. Come back stronger we will be waiting with open arms WAWAW.”

Barbara Wood said: “Bless you. Their precious souls will be together for eternity. Take care and ask for help. You made them both proud.”