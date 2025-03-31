Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Pierce Charles, thinks his Championship debut for the Owls was ‘a long time coming’.

The Northern Ireland international was given the nod ahead of James Beadle for the trip to Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon, starting between the sticks and putting in a solid performance in Wales as Danny Röhl’s side fought back from a goal down to claim a 1-1 draw.

Though admitting that he was a bit surprised himself when he found out that he’d be making his first league outing for the Owls, Charles feels like he’s earned his spot through hard work and patience - he’s now hoping that there’s more to come before the season comes to an end, echoing Röhl’s thoughts that the club has ‘two number ones’ now.

“It was a long time coming for me personally,” the 19-year-old said after the draw against Cardiff. “I’ve worked hard, kept patient and my time came… Obviously it would’ve been better to get a win, but we didn’t lose so it’s another point towards our goal…

“It’s just step by step, I can’t get ahead of myself - it’s only one game at the end of the day, and hopefully in the future I can make it consistent…

“I know James has been playing all the games, but you see it as two number ones and that keeps you pushing, keeps you motivated. It’s a good group that we train with, so that’s been good.”

Wednesday’s next game sees them play host to Hull City at the weekend, and Charles will be eager to get out there once again and run out at Hillsborough in a Championship fixture for the first time in his young career.