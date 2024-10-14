Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sheffield Wednesday striker, Atdhe Nuhiu, has decided to call time on his playing career at the age of 35.

Nuhiu played almost 300 times for the Owls during his many years at Hillsborough, becoming one of only a few players to reach 50 goals for the club as he hit his half century in his final season at the club. He has since gone on to play for APOEL and Rheindorf Altach, but has now confirmed that he is hanging up his boots.

The Kosovo international will now step into an assistant role with the Austrian outfit, and penned a long letter to fans discussing what was a very difficult decision for him. In it he specifically mentions his time with the Owls, saying it’ll be something he cherishes forever.

The statement on the Altach website today read, “Dear fans, when I started playing football as a little boy in Wels around 30 years ago, I certainly couldn't have foreseen what would happen next.

“In 2008, I made my debut in the Austrian Bundesliga wearing the SK Austria Kärnten jersey. I was able to use the first 22 minutes – and many more were to follow – to score a goal and make an assist. But that was just the beginning of the many ups and downs that followed in the years that followed.

“Another defining moment for me was definitely qualifying for the Europa League with Rapid Vienna. As a child, I probably never would have dreamed that I would be able to compete against top European clubs at the age of 22. I am incredibly proud that I was able to play for what is probably the biggest club in Austria.

“During my subsequent stays abroad, my time at Sheffield Wednesday was particularly memorable. The moments on the pitch at Hillsborough Stadium, the fans, my teammates - all of that will always have a place in my heart. I will always cherish the unique atmosphere and the unconditional commitment of everyone to the club.

“From 2017 to 2021, I was able to wear my country's jersey 19 times. I am particularly proud to have represented a country internationally that has not had an easy history. It was an honour for me to be able to represent the country on the football pitch. All of my stops have shaped me as a player and as a person. Football has not only given me a lot in terms of sport, but has also developed my personality. The experiences and lessons I have learned on and off the pitch will stay with me for the rest of my life.

“Today, however, the day has come when I have to say goodbye to a small part of it. My time as a player is coming to an end earlier than planned. However, I will remain involved in football in my new role as assistant coach. Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when you have to let go of something that has been with you for so long. But I am also excited about what the future will bring. Football will always be a part of my life and I look forward to passing on my knowledge in another form.

“I would like to thank every single fan who has supported me over the years - whether in the stadium, in front of the TV or elsewhere. You are the reason why this sport is so special. Without you, none of this would have been possible. I would like to thank every club, teammate, coach, supervisor and other people I have met over the last 18 years. I have met many people on my journey. Many have become friends. Thank you.

“A huge thank you also goes to SCR Altach and its fans. You have given me a warm welcome over the past few years and supported me in every situation. I am very grateful to the club for allowing me to continue to be part of football. Thank you for allowing me to start my new chapter as a coach here.

“The biggest thanks go to my family. Especially to my father. You always supported me, no matter how hard the path was. When I doubted myself, you believed in me even more. Without you, I would never have been able to take this path and, above all, continue on it. Thank you to my wife, who is always by my side. No matter when. And no matter where. Thank you for everything.

“With great thanks and countless emotions that have accompanied me in the last few days, I would like to conclude by saying - Goodbye as a player, but not as a person who loves football. We'll see each other again - just in a different role. Your Atdhe.”