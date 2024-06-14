Long-serving Sheffield Wednesday man in talks over Owls exit - reports
The Star reported earlier this month that the long-serving Owl was likely to depart Hillsborough after years of climbing up through the ranks from the academy into the first team, and it was always thought that he wouldn’t be short of options.
Bristol Live today reports that Rovers are keen to bring the 28-year-old into their ranks this summer, and it’s certainly a move that makes sense considering that the current boss of the Gas is the same man, Matt Taylor, who had Dawson on loan at Exeter City during their very successful promotion season in 2021/22.
Dawson played 20 games for Wednesday in 2023/24 after his huge role in their play-off victory the season before, however fell out of favour under Danny Röhl once James Beadle signed on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion. His last outing at Hillsborough was back in January where he saved two penalties to help his boyhood club beat Cardiff City in the FA Cup.
It remains to be seen at this point whether the reported talks will result in the shot-stopper completing a switch to Bristol once his current Owls deal expires at the end of this month, however the Taylor link is definitely one that will be tempting for ‘Daws’ considering their previous success together.
Wednesday offered seven new contracts out this summer, including one to Dawson, however Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer are the only two to have signed on as things stand.
