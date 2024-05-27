Local club announce Sheffield Wednesday friendly as part of preseason plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



A Sheffield Wednesday side will face Worksop Town towards the end of July in a preseason friendly.

The Tigers confirmed via their Twitter account that they will be taking on a Wednesday side as their eighth preseason friendly, welcoming them to the Windsor Foodservice Stadiumon July 30th.

It’s likely that the fixture, which is a 7.45pm kick off on the Tuesday night, will be played out by a similar Wednesday side that faces Scarborough Athletic a few days before - with that game being confirmed as an U21 fixture by the Owls.



The club said on their website, "The Owls Under-21s will face Scarborough Athletic in a pre-season friendly this summer.

Wednesday travel to the Flamingo Land Stadium on Saturday 27 July for a 3:00pm clash against the Seadogs… Ticket details for the game will be announced in due course.”

Owls boss, Danny Röhl, has previously explained that his plan in preseason is to spend part of it in the United Kingdom and part of it in his home nation of Germany, however no details about locations or fixtures have been confirmed at this point in time.

