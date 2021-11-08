Loan trio's Sheffield Wednesday return confirmed - in line to feature in cup tie this week

Owls boss Darren Moore confirmed to The Star last week that Liam Waldock was back training with the club and that Ciaran Brennan was expected back after Notts County’s FA Cup involvement over the weekend.

Goalkeeper Josh Render has made up the trio, who hope to be involved in Tuesday evening’s Papa Johns Trophy dead-rubber against Harrogate Town at Hillsborough.

Brennan in particular comes back at an opportune time given injuries to a host of senior defenders. Render may well take up a spot on Wednesday’s bench behind first team deputy Joe Wildsmith, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell set to travel to international duty with Northern Ireland this week.

Moore said decisions would be made over Waldock and that the club were considering trying to fix him a loan move at a higher level than his stint at Gainsborough.

A Sheffield Wednesday statement read: “Owls trio Josh Render, Liam Waldock and Ciaran Brennan have all returned to the club.

“Waldock has spent the last week in training with the Owls first team squad following the completion of his loan with Gainsborough Trinity.

“The midfielder began his month-long loan stint with Trinity in early September and extended by a further month in October.

Ciaran Brennan has already stepped out for Sheffield Wednesday in the Papa Johns Trophy this season.

“Meanwhile, Render has returned from his loan spell with Northern Premier League side Grantham Town, while Brennan has been recalled from his loan at National League side Notts County.