Sheffield Wednesday have plenty of work to do in the transfer market before 11pm on August 30th when the window closes.

The Owls have had a busy summer under Danny Röhl, with the German having brought in a whole host of new signings to bolster his ranks following a number of exits at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

But with nine new arrivals joining the first team at Middlewood Road, and more to come, it means that there is also a need to trim down the squad in the coming weeks, and that includes potentially finding temporary homes for young players who will have limited game time this season.

One such player is Rio Shipston, who has been part of the Owls’ whole preseason at S6, St. George’s Park and in Germany, and The Star understands that the possibility of sending him out on loan is one that has been discussed.

Shipston has been in and around the first team setup for some time at Wednesday now, with the 19-year-old being handed his senior debut by Darren Moore and also featuring briefly under Röhl last season.

It’s thought that a loan move away from the club is seen as the next step for his development as they look to get more senior minutes under his belt, and it could be exactly what he needs after spending a couple of years at U21 level following his progression from the U18s.

A number of young Wednesday players could be on the move this summer with Pierce Charles and Bailey Cadamarteri the subject of loan interest, and Gabriel Otegbayo also being considered for a temporary departure as part of his pathway into senior football with the Owls.