Millwall welcome Sheffield Wednesday to The Den on Saturday hoping to achieve their first win of the season.

Neil Harris has pep-talked Millwall fans into delivering a raucous atmosphere at The Den on Saturday afternoon as they look to get one over on Sheffield Wednesday. The Lions manager has overseen two defeats and a draw so far this season but has challenged both players and fan base to raise their game amid a flurry of deadline day transfer activity.

Unlike the Owls, Millwall still have a weight of work to do on deadline day with a loan deal for Middlesbrough’s Josh Coburn said to be in the works along with a club-record deal for Serbian teenager Mihailo Ivanovic. Millwall have brought in eight new faces so far; Cardiff City man Ryan Wintle and Liverpool youngster Calum Scanlan signing on loan this week. Zian Flemming is reported to be of interest to Burnley.

But with the window closing at 11pm their sole focus will soon turn to the Owls and Harris seemed to be keen to paint his side as underdogs. “I’m excited – what a great opportunity for a Millwall squad,” Harris said. “Chest out, shoulders back – turn up in a brilliant atmosphere and have a right go at a big football club in Sheffield Wednesday.”

Millwall kicked off their Championship campaign with defeats to Watford and Bristol City before claiming a goalless draw at Hull City last weekend. A lacklustre home loss to League One Leyton Orient in the Carabao Cup in midweek saw Harris take responsibility for their exit.

Harris continued: “We played really well in three league games and deserved more than a point – but the fact is we haven’t got more than a point. We are desperate to get our first win of the season, to get up and running at The Den. I was disappointed last time out in the league, against Watford, on such a brilliant occasion to lose on virtually the last kick of the game. We want to put that right quickly.

“The form at the back end of last season at The Den was miraculous and outstanding, that was credit to the players and the fanbase, for the atmosphere in the stadium. I look forward to that again. I look forward to my players handle the excitement and anticipation of playing at The Den. I look forward to the fans getting behind the players. Our success last season was built around the club togetherness and I’m excited about seeing that at the weekend.”