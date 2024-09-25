'Lively' Sheffield Wednesday striker praised by loan boss after first start

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lincoln City manager, Michael Skubala, praised Bailey Cadamarteri after handing him his first start since his Sheffield Wednesday loan switch.

Cadamarteri joined the Imps late in the transfer window after it was decided that he could do with some time away from the Championship in order to get more senior minutes under his belt, and Lincoln was seen as a good option for him due to the style that they play under Skubala.

The 19-year-old has now played four games in all competitions for his current club, and over the weekend he was rewarded for his efforts on the pitch and the training ground with a first place in their starting XI as they went up against Wigan Athletic. ‘Cadz’ played just over an hour as they went on to draw 0-0, extending their unbeaten run in League One to four matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can join our Whatsapp channel for all your Wednesday news without the fuss of social media - all you have to do is click this link to get involved

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s been working really hard in training,” the Lincoln boss said when asked about the Owls youngster. “I thought in moments he looked lively, in moments he looked quick. I think he’ll only get better. He’s getting used to the way we’re playing, getting used to League One, and I think he had a couple of moments where he looked really fast and aggressive.

“I felt he did his job well with Housey (Ben House) in the first half too, but we’ve just got to create more chances and get the nines higher to score more goals.”

This weekend Cadamarteri and his teammates face Cambridge United on the road as they look to get back to winning ways, and the young forward will be eager to lead the line once more as he goes in search of his first goal for his new club.