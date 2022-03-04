Sheffield Wednesday: LIVE updates from Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Darren Moore ahead of Lincoln City trip
Good afternoon and welcome to Sheffield Wednesday’s pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Lincoln City.
We’ll be hearing from goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell as well as manager Darren Moore as they look ahead to the clash with last season’s beaten play-off finalists.
The in-form Owls have won seven of their last eight matches in the league, while Lincoln, who are managed by Moore’s good friend Michael Appleton, have lost their last three.
Last updated: Friday, 04 March, 2022, 13:30
- Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Darren Moore set to speak to the media from 1pm
- The Owls have won seven of their last eight games heading into the clash
- Injury update on several key players expected
That’s all from BPF
Darren Moore is next up at 2pm.
BPF on clean sheet record
The current record is 17 and BPF currently has 12, despite missing several games through international duty.
‘It’s achievable.
‘I feel like I’ve improved massively.’
BPF on Lincoln
‘It’s really simple. We have got to go game by game and this is the next battle we have got to overcome, get the three points and move onto the next one.
On momentum: ‘It’s massive. Keeping consistent and keeping that rhythm is really important.
‘You keep an eye on it (the table) here and there. It’s really boring but we focus on what we can control.
‘You will see it unfold over the next six or eight weeks.’
BPF on his future
Says he’s in constant contact with Burnley and is getting what he wants out of his loan.
‘We’re doing what the aim of this season was: game-time, full season at a big club.’
‘Football is so strange. I have got a good couple of years left at Burnley.
‘What I’m focusing on now is finishing the season. What will be will be. That’s up to Burnley. I’m focusing on right now and that’s all you can do in this game. We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it’.
Confirms he’s not yet spoken with Burnley.
BPF on his own performances
‘I’m pretty pleased. I feel like I’m doing well.
‘There’s room to improve, as always.’
Says a settled back line has helped - ‘Any goalkeeper will tell you that. It’s pleasing to have a nice solid back four in front of me’.
Play-offs or automatic promotion push?
‘We have got to solidify our spot in the play-offs and then we’ll go from there.
‘We’ll be going all the way’.
BPF cont’d
‘It’s a big thing having a solid spine to a team. It’s allowing us to be stronger and stronger.’
BPF is up first
On recent good form: ‘We are getting our players back, we have had a consistent XI out [...] something we haven’t had for the majority of the season.
‘It’s allowed players to come together and gel a bit more. Everything’s coming together quite nicely.’
George Byers
The midfielder has been in excellent form of late but missed Tuesday’s win over Burton with a ‘strain’. We’ll have a further update this afternoon, but for now here’s the latest from Darren Moore:
“From Saturday he picked up a slight strain. It was possible for him to play tonight, but I didn’t want to risk him… I expect him back in training in the next 24-48 hours, and hopefully he’ll be ok.”
Could we see Paterson rested in the coming weeks?
