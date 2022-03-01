Sheffield Wednesday vs Burton Albion LIVE: Everton loanee Lewis Gibson among two changes
In-form Sheffield Wednesday are back in action this evening as they welcome Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Burton Albion to Hillsborough.
The Owls have won six of their last seven matches and will equal their best run since the 2011/12 promotion-winning season if they pick up another three points tonight.
Their mid-table opponents have just one win in their last six, but did earn a credible 1-1 draw away to Sunderland seven days ago.
Scroll down for live updates, analysis and post-match reaction.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Burton Albion LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 19:35
- Darren Moore makes two changes
- A win tonight would match Sheffield Wednesday’s best run since 2011/12 promotion-winning season
- The Owls have won six of their last seven matches
- Burton have just one win in six
How’s that pitch looking?
Second start for Gibson
Tonight is just Lewis Gibson’s second start of an injury-interrupted season.
The left-sided centre-half has been used off the bench in the last two matches, but is yet to complete 90 minutes this term.
FIVE changes for Burton
Two changes for the Owls
Lewis Gibson and Sylla Sow replace George Byers and Saido Berahino.
Could there be goals tonight?
Sheffield Wednesday have scored in 15 of their 16 home matches, while Burton have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 15 matches.
Let’s hope I haven’t cursed this one...
The view from the visitors’ camp
Here’s what Burton’s assistant manager Dino Maamria had to say about Wednesday:
“If there is one thing we learnt about Sheffield Wednesday is that they are a very good team, they are a Championship standard team playing in League One, and that is no disrespect to the teams in this division.
“They have had a lot of good performances of late and they have just jumped into the playoff positions. We need to be on top of our game in order to get a result, which I am sure we can do.”
Will we see Johnson and Bannan tonight?
Both men limped off with knocks in the 2-0 win over Charlton on Saturday.
Darren Moore insisted they were just ‘knocks’, but we’ll see. Team news on the way.
Where will Sheffield Wednesday finish at the end of the season?
The stats gurus have been crunching the numbers - and this is what they found...
Stats gurus forecast how many points Sheffield Wednesday will end up with - and their chances of promotion
It’s tight in the top third of League One.