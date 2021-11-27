Live match reaction from Darren Moore after Sheffield Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Wycombe Wanderers
Sheffield Wednesday faced Wycombe Wanderers in what was a very cold affair at Hillsborough – the Owls were behind, and then ahead, before drawing at Hillsborough.
The Chairboys are joint top of League One as things stand, and it would be a big statement from Darren Moore’s side if they could get one over on them in S6 today – SWFC have only lost once at home in league action this season.
The Owls could make it 10 league games unbeaten this afternoon - and they need to get three points to guarantee that they end the weekend still in the Play-Off positions.
Kick off is coming up at 3pm.
Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers LIVE from snowy Hillsborough
- There has been plenty of snow in Sheffield overnight
- Darren Moore’s Owls could go 10 games unbeaten in League One
- Wycombe are currently joint top of the league
Player ratings
Shodipo cont'd
‘I feel like we’re in a good place.
‘(The stoppage) was a bit of a shock to us. We didn’t know what was going on. We stayed patient in the changing room, we knew a goal was coming.’
Shodipo reaction
‘I felt like we deserved the win. We created loads of chances. We were just unlucky.
‘We did well to come from a goal down.’
Hartlepool
‘We ain’t got much to rotate. I don’t envisage anyone coming back from injury’.
DM on potential postponement
‘We wanted it on. I just wanted to make sure it didn’t wreck the pitch, which it didn’t’.
DM on Shodipo switch
Three games in a week prompted DM to bring Shodipo in for Corbeanu.
‘I thought he (Shodipo) was really good. It was a composed set from Lee Gregory then a cool finish for Shodipo.
‘I thought he put the boy McCarthy on his back foot all game.’
DM on Paterson
‘No disrespect to Wycombe but there were more straighter balls for him to deal with. I thought tonight was good.
‘He played on the left-hand side, which was credit to him.’
DM on absences
George Byers and Liam Palmer were both ill today. Some staff have also been off ill.
More from DM
On the equaliser: ‘It was a needless free-kick to give away. I’ll have a look back at it but it was avoidable. It looked like we would go on and get a third goal.’
Another positive performance. They came here today to quiet the crowd.
The stats read well for us. Most disappointingly we gave away a silly free-kick.
They are the most experienced team in the league. In terms of the performance, it was definitely a continuation from Tuesday night.
Says he’s happy with seven points in one week.