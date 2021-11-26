LIVE: Lee Gregory and Darren Moore preview Sheffield Wednesday vs Wycombe Wanderers
Lee Gregory and Darren Moore are on press duties this lunchtime ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s visit of League One high-flyers Wycombe Wanderers.
The Owls are finally back in the play-off places after Tuesday's last-gasp win over MK Dons, which almost took the roof off Hillsborough Stadium, and will be looking to cut the deficit to the automatic promotion places even further this weekend.
The Chairboys are no pushovers, however, and will be desperate to hold on to second spot. They are also aiming to make it three wins in a row.
Scroll down to see what the Owls’ top-scorer and gaffer have to say about the mouth-watering clash.
- Top-scorer Lee Gregory will speak to the press at 1pm, followed by Darren Moore at 2pm.
- The Owls host Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, with both teams hoping to make it three wins on the bounce.
- Injury updates on several key players to come.
Gregory on current form
‘I’m pleased, it could be a bit better with a few more goals.
‘I’m happy, I could be on more. I could score 30 and say the same thing.
#I’m never satisfied’.
“The lads have always been class with me.
“Since I’ve been back from Notts everyone’s been taking me aside one by one and saying ‘listen, this is your opportunity. You need to take it’.
“I love that, the pressure of that is something I relish. I’ll be hoping to keep my shirt and win more games.”
Talking points
Injury updates
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s potential involvement
Ciaran Brennan appraisal
Competition for places
