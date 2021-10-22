LIVE: Hear from Jack Hunt and Darren Moore at Sheffield Wednesday press day
Jack Hunt and Darren Moore will speak to the press on Friday afternoon ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s visit of Lincoln City tomorrow.
The Owls will be desperate to pick up three points on their return to Hillsborough and make it four unbeaten in League One after frustrating draws in their last two outings on the road.
Michael Appleton’s Imps have so far struggled to replicate the form which saw them reach the play-off final last season and currently lie 15th in the table.
They were beaten 1-0 by AFC Wimbledon, who forced a late draw against Wednesday last weekend, on Tuesday evening.
Scroll down to hear what the Owls boss and long-serving defender Hunt have to say.
Last updated: Friday, 22 October, 2021, 13:40
- Sheffield Wednesday host last season’s play-off finalists Lincoln City at Hillsborough on Saturday
- Jack Hunt is first up for interviews at 1.15pm followed by Moore at 2pm.
- The Owls could move back into the play-off hunt with a win tomorrow.
A message to the fans following Moore criticism
‘I would just say just try your best to be positive with us. We can’t get promoted in October or November.
‘We need them a lot to gain wins because they bring a lot of positive energy.
‘I completely understand their frustration.
‘We feel that they (the fans) can make the difference, especially at home.’
Hunt on the best ideal formation
‘It’s not Football Manager or FIFA where you have got everyone fit all the time
‘Not everyone is fully available and full of energy for three-game weeks. You have got to look at your load’.
Has he not played FM in recent years?
‘He’s a great character around the dressing room, wants to learn, very happy.
‘The boy’s got some ability. He’s got some chance of going a long, long way.
‘Things change very quickly in football so I wouldn’t want to say he can got right to the top but I will say that he can go all the way.’
Hunt on recent form
‘I think it’s fair to say over the last two games we should have come away with six points.
‘Everything will click at some point. Unfortunately, we all wanted that to be sooner’.
Hunt: the team leader
On helping the youngsters on loan: ‘You can almost look at a loan move and think it looks good being at a higher team in a higher league. But you need to go somewhere where you can play.
‘I keep up to date with how they doing (Hunt and Brennan).’
On himself: ‘I think I’ve got a lot of years left in me. I don’t think like I am 30. I feel as good as I did when I was 25, that’s brilliant for me. ‘
Hunt on the switch to wing-back
‘I don’t mind. I do like to get forward so I feel like wing-back definitely does suit me. It gives you that extra bit of license.
‘Football with how it is at the moment [...] it’s definitely something you have to come on board with quickly.’
Hunt cont’d
‘The players have got to look at themselves first, myself included. The reason the manager feels like he needs to change the team is because results have not been good enough.
If you asked every player separately if they think they have been at the top of their game consistently I bet a lot would say ‘No’.
Hunt on negativity
‘Every time we play anyone in this league I think everyone wants to beat Sheffield Wednesday. There’s an expectation, naturally, of a big club falling into this division to get promoted.’
Agrees start has been harder than anticipated.
Hunt on the season so far
‘It’s a bit of a nearly season at the moment for us. We seem we are just not backing it up at the moment.
‘You have just got to keep doing the positives and keep being positive. It seems like there’s a lot of negativity around.
‘Performances have been better’.
