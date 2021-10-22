LIVE: Hear from Jack Hunt and Darren Moore at Sheffield Wednesday press day

The Owls will be desperate to pick up three points on their return to Hillsborough and make it four unbeaten in League One after frustrating draws in their last two outings on the road.

Michael Appleton’s Imps have so far struggled to replicate the form which saw them reach the play-off final last season and currently lie 15th in the table.

They were beaten 1-0 by AFC Wimbledon, who forced a late draw against Wednesday last weekend, on Tuesday evening.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Jack Hunt. Pic Steve Ellis.