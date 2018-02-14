LISTEN: The secret behind Sheffield Wednesday’s win over Derby County

Adam Reach has revealed that Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay put training in the hands of the players in the lead up to Tuesday night’s win over Derby County.

The Owls had yet to win in the league under Luhukay and a series of meetings between the weekend draw at Barnsley and Tuesday night saw the manager give his team the chance to open up about where they felt they could improve.

Lucas Joao celebrates his goal with Adam Reach......Pic Steve Ellis

And Reach felt this was vital to the victory at Hillsborough over the Championship’s third-placed side.

“We had really good chats after the Barnsley game,” said Reach.

“The manager and coaching staff asked us as players what we thought and we had really good discussions. We said what we wanted to work on in training and we did that this week and it showed.

“Everyone knew their responsibilities, everyone was on it, everyone knew what they had to do.”

Reach added: “He asked us, he is new into this league and he asked us what we would like from training and I thought we had a very positive discussion between everyone and we worked on a few things and it worked out.”

Reach now believes they need to build on the attacking side that helped bring about that 2-0 success thanks to Lucas Joao’s two goals , having already shown to be solid defensively since the Dutchman took charge.

“I think we have shown we can be an attacking force as well as being defensively sound,” he said. “We need to keep being positive going into games, starting quickly, getting on the front foot. If we play like that we will beat most teams in the Championship and we need to get back to that and get that confidence back.”