LISTEN: Sheffield Wednesday defender makes his point on all those draws

Centre-back Joost van Aken believes Sheffield Wednesday have drawn too many matches this season.

Eight of Wednesday’s 19 Championship outings have finished all square, including the last three fixtures.

Carlos Carvalhal’s men have struggled at both ends of the pitch, recording only four clean sheets and averaging just over one goal per match.

Van Aken, who deputised admirably for the injured Tom Lees in Saturday’s goalless draw at Reading, told The Star: “It is good that we are six games unbeaten but we have drawn too many in that run.

“Draws are not what we want. We want to win games.

“I think you can see in most of the games that we are going for the wins. Sometimes we haven’t played at our best but the intention is always to go for the win.”

Despite seeing the Owls fall six points behind sixth-placed Derby County, van Aken is refusing to panic.

“The gap is a little bit more than it was before,” he said. “But we have to keep believing and creating chances.

“I think we have showed that we are a hard team to beat.

“We just have to keep going, work hard and stick together as a team and the wins will come for sure.”

Should Lees fail to overcome his groin injury, van Aken is expected to keep his place in the starting line-up when Wednesday welcome troubled Hull City to Hillsborough this weekend.

On their team’s performance against Reading, van Aken said: “It was a hard game to create big chances. We had a clean sheet so that’s good but of course when you want to win you need to score goal. We had some chances, not lots but we had some and unfortunately we didn’t score.

“First half they were a little bit the better team with the ball, more possession, (they had) some chances maybe, not a lot but they had some chances and we kept a clean sheet.

“For us it was important to keep a clean sheet, especially in the first half because we knew we would get some chances. We did, especially in the second half but we have to finish it. A draw isn’t what we wanted, we weren’t coming here to play for a draw.”

