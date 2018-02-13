LISTEN: Sheffield Wednesday chief Luhukay praises Owls’ ruthless display as Joao downs Derby County

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay praised the Owls’ ruthlessness in front of goal after their morale-boosting victory over promotion-chasing Derby County last night.

Lucas Joao’s double either side of half-time ensured Wednesday claimed their first Championship home win in over three months.

Delight for Owls Manager Jos Luhukay after his first win....Pic Steve Ellis

A huge roar greeted the final-whistle following Luhukay’s first league win in charge which lifted Wednesday up to 15th, nine points clear of the drop zone.

And the Dutchman said: “I’m very happy for all my team and the fans. It was not an easy game. It was very difficult. We tried to give our best.

“I thought in the first half we had good control in the opening 25 minutes and scored a good goal.

“We didn’t have many chances today but the second goal was very important from a mental situation for my team. We worked hard and fought hard in the second half.

“This team is giving 100 per cent every game.

“We were highly effective with our chances today. I think we only had maybe three chances but scored two goals. But in the previous matches we had many chances but forgot to score.

“Every game that you win gives you a little more medicine and a little bit more confidence. It was very important to win.”

Luhukay confirmed the Owls have held contract talks with young midfielder Sean Clare.

And the Owls boss was delighted with Joao’s display.

He said: “Lucas was very strong and played well with his colleagues. I’m very happy with him. He is a very important player for us. But Jordan [Rhodes] also worked hard.”