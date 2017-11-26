LISTEN: Carlos Carvalhal addresses concerns over lack of creative spark in Sheffield Wednesday side

Carlos Carvalhal has expressed his concerns over Sheffield Wednesday’s lack of creativity after their goalless draw at struggling Reading.

The Owls fired blanks for the second time in their last three matches and only registered one shot on target versus the Royals, who are 18th in the table.

Carlos Carvalhal.....Pic Steve Ellis

Despite watching his Wednesday side extend their unbeaten Championship run to six matches, Carvalhal accepts they have to improve their productivity in the final third.

He told The Star: “The creativity was not fantastic and that is a reality. It is not something easy to rectify. We can’t buy creativity in the pharmacy! It is something that belongs to the players.”

The Owls have drawn their last three fixtures but Carvalhal is confident the team possess the attacking ability to quickly get their stuttering season back on track.

Carvalhal, who made six alterations to his starting line-up, said: “The things will come to us because we have quality.

“What we must take from Reading is the clean sheet and that we are unbeaten in six.

“If you are not solid at the back, you can’t think too much in attack. We must be a disciplined team with team workers. We must do our jobs on the pitch. That is the part we must do because that is the base of our work.

“We know we will play better. I expected us to win all of the last three matches. We know when we draw one or another game away in the Championship it is not bad.

“But, of course, we are not happy because we want to win.”

Tom Lees (groin) will continue to be assessed by Wednesday’s medical staff this week.