LISTEN: 'At times he was unplayable' - High praise for Sheffield Wednesday star from Derby County boss Gary Rowett

Gary Rowett took time to praise the star man of the night despite his Derby County side losing 2-0 to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Lucas Joao scored both goals, each of them excellent and it was he who drew the plaudits from Rowett as the Rams lost for the first time in the league since late November.

Sheffield Wednesday players celebrate after Lucas Joao fired in his second against Derby County

Joao's second in particular was a superb strike, coming early in the second half and Rowett described the Portuguese as 'unplayable at times'.

"I thought Joao was excellent," said Rowett. "I thought at times he was unplayable, he shows he's very unpredictable and difficult to get the ball off. But to allow him to turn and to allow him to have that much space is very unlike us and then it's a fantasic finish from him which Scott Carson couldn't do much about.

"At 2-0 down then for the rest of the game I don't think Scott's had a save to make and then if you look at their goalkeeper and defenders they have had to work incredibly hard to keep the ball out."

Rowett added: "It's our first defeat in 13 or 14 games, I'm not going to be too downhearted. We have created double the chances Sheffield Wednesday have created.

"We've given away, not two poor goals, the finishes were excellent but the first goal, for Hunt to get in between (Forsythe and Johnson), they knew they made a mistake straight away and then it took us 20 minutes to get going.

"They pressed us really well and the pitch wasn't easy to move the ball quickly, that's not an excuse we just struggled to get any fluidity early on and of course the crowd lift the more success they get forcing us back."