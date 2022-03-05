Lincoln City vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE updates as Owls trail 3-1
Hello and welcome to The Star's live matchday blog for Sheffield Wednesday's trip to Lincoln City.
The Owls are on their best run since the promotion-winning 2011/12 season, having won seven of their last eight matches, and could further consolidate their place in the play-offs with a win today.
Today's opponents reached the play-off final last season but have struggled this term and sit just three places above the relegation zone, having lost their last three.
- Darren Moore makes two changes from win over Burton
- Sheffield Wednesday are on their best run of form in 10 years
- Opponents Lincoln have lost three consecutive matches with manager Michael Appleton under pressure from Imps fans
Credit where it’s due
This will be of little consolation for Sheffield Wednesday fans, but Lincoln have been excellent today. The Owls have simply been second best.
Perhaps Darren Moore was right when he claimed the Imps were in a false position.
GOAL - 3-1 Lincoln
Marquis makes it three from a corner. Played into the box low and once again a Lincoln man is left unmarked.
Fizz replaces Byers
A quiet afternoon for Byers upon his return.
Big stop before a goal-line clearance
Tom Hopper breaks away on goal but BPF is out to block his shot before Hutchinson follows up and heads the ball over after it nearly dipped into the net.
Lincoln go close again
Lewis Fiorini is inches away from scoring a screamer from around 25 yards. Home side look the more likely to score next as it stands.
Kamberi and Gregory are on
Paterson and Berahino make way
Lincoln’s tails are up
Hutchinson blocks a goal-bound effort with BPF beaten. Lincoln corner.
GOAL - 2-1 Lincoln
Ball is played forward following a Wednesday attack and cut back to the lively Norton-Cuffy from the byline, who finds the bottom corner with a sweet strike.
No chance for BPF.
Some Marvin Johnson appreciation
He’s just pulled off a pirouette. Delightful.
