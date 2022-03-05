Lincoln City vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Darren Moore reaction after Owls lose
Hello and welcome to The Star's live matchday blog for Sheffield Wednesday's trip to Lincoln City.
The Owls are on their best run since the promotion-winning 2011/12 season, having won seven of their last eight matches, and could further consolidate their place in the play-offs with a win today.
Today's opponents reached the play-off final last season but have struggled this term and sit just three places above the relegation zone, having lost their last three.
Lincoln City vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE
Saturday, 05 March, 2022
- Darren Moore makes two changes from win over Burton
- Sheffield Wednesday are on their best run of form in 10 years
- Opponents Lincoln have lost three consecutive matches with manager Michael Appleton under pressure from Imps fans
DM on the week ahead
‘We have got to put a line through this and move on.’
Says the plan was to give Gregory and Fizz 20 minutes each. Talks up chances of Iorfa too ahead of next week. Chance to ‘get volume’ into players who need to get up to speed.
DM cont'd
‘I want to get through the next two weeks and get some bodies back.
‘We scored a wonderful goal. We have got to get back together again. And look for the right response.’
DM cont’d
‘We get a full week to get back on the training ground and get back on track again.
‘We gave away easy goals today and at the other end hardly created much. Today we weren’t full tilt.’
‘We just weren’t our normal selves. The game just ran away from us.
‘Maybe it was just a game too far for us.’
FT 3-1 Lincoln
A bad day at the office for the Owls, who in truth were second best. Their only moment of quality came through the goal. No real chances aside from that. A shadow of Tuesday night.
Reaction from Darren Moore to come.
Clock is ticking
Under four minutes to go and Lincoln are seeing this out comfortably. Wednesday have had possession and territory but Josh Griffiths has been comfortable all afternoon, aside from one moment of quality for the equaliser.
Credit where it’s due
This will be of little consolation for Sheffield Wednesday fans, but Lincoln have been excellent today. The Owls have simply been second best.
Perhaps Darren Moore was right when he claimed the Imps were in a false position.
GOAL - 3-1 Lincoln
Marquis makes it three from a corner. Played into the box low and once again a Lincoln man is left unmarked.
Fizz replaces Byers
A quiet afternoon for Byers upon his return.
Big stop before a goal-line clearance
Tom Hopper breaks away on goal but BPF is out to block his shot before Hutchinson follows up and heads the ball over after it nearly dipped into the net.