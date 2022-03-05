Lincoln City vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Darren Moore makes two changes
Hello and welcome to The Star's live matchday blog for Sheffield Wednesday's trip to Lincoln City.
The Owls are on their best run since the promotion-winning 2011/12 season, having won seven of their last eight matches, and could further consolidate their place in the play-offs with a win today.
Today's opponents reached the play-off final last season but have struggled this term and sit just three places above the relegation zone, having lost their last three.
Scroll down for team news, live updates and post-match reaction.
Lincoln City vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 14:58
- Darren Moore makes two changes from win over Burton
- Sheffield Wednesday are on their best run of form in 10 years
- Opponents Lincoln have lost three consecutive matches with manager Michael Appleton under pressure from Imps fans
The teams are out
Stay with us for updates throughout the afternoon.
Alex Miller digests the Wednesday team news
No real surprises in that team news as Darren Moore makes only two changes to the side that hammered Burton Albion in the week.
Saido Berahino is preferred to Sylla Sow, who has looked a little out of sorts in the last couple of outings. Elsewhere, George Byers comes back in to reinstate that midfield that has quite literally been at the centre of the Owls' resurgence this season.
That Lewis Gibson drops to the bench is no major surprise. He'll take a little managing back and looked to be suffering with a touch of cramp in midweek.
As they have done in recent weeks, expect Wednesday to try get the ball forward swiftly, control the midfield and utilise two in-form wide players in Marvin Johnson and Hunt.
Here’s how Lincoln line up
The team news is in
Get ready for a rowdy away end
There are more than 2,000 Wednesdayites in Lincoln for the game today, including this lot - the club’s recently reformed armed forces supporters’ club.
Safe trip to all travelling and fingers crossed for another three points...and some dry weather at some point!
More on new Sheffield Wednesday assistant manager
Jacobs has been involved behind the scenes for a while, but his role at the Owls has now been made official until the end of the current season.
Sheffield Wednesday make backroom appointment as former Owls defender joins on official basis
Darren Moore has made the appointment of one of Sheffield Wednesday’s backroom staff official as the club enter into the business end of the season.
The latest on Chey Dunkley, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Chey Dunkley
The trio will all miss today’s match. Here’s what Darren Moore said about their progress on the injury front.
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore provides injury update on key trio
Chey Dunkley and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing could soon be available to Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore, but a return date for Josh Windass remains unknown.
A recipe for goals?
Sheffield Wednesday have scored two goals or more in each of their last three away matches, while Lincoln have conceded at least one goal in 17 of their 18 home matches so far this season.
The Owls could also welcome back top scorer Lee Gregory this afternoon after his recovery from injury.
The Star previews Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Lincoln City
Alex Miller and Steve Jones discuss the return of several key players for today’s clash as well as the Owls’ recent run.
Lincoln clamp down on ticket fraud
Sheffield Wednesday fans told their tickets have been cancelled ahead of Lincoln City trip
Sheffield Wednesday fans hoping to watch the Owls’ clash from the home end at Lincoln City this weekend have been told the purchase of their tickets have been cancelled.