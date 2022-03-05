Lincoln City vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Darren Moore makes two changes

No real surprises in that team news as Darren Moore makes only two changes to the side that hammered Burton Albion in the week.

Saido Berahino is preferred to Sylla Sow, who has looked a little out of sorts in the last couple of outings. Elsewhere, George Byers comes back in to reinstate that midfield that has quite literally been at the centre of the Owls' resurgence this season.

That Lewis Gibson drops to the bench is no major surprise. He'll take a little managing back and looked to be suffering with a touch of cramp in midweek.