Lincoln City vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE
Hello and welcome to The Star's live matchday blog for Sheffield Wednesday's trip to Lincoln City.
The Owls have won seven of their last eight matches to match their best run since the promotion-winning 2011/12 season and could further consolidate their place in the play-offs with a win today.
Today's opponents reached the play-off final last season but have struggled this term and sit just three places above the relegation zone, having lost their last three.
Scroll down for team news, live updates and post-match reaction.
Lincoln City vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 10:39
- Sheffield Wednesday could have won seven of their last eight games - best run in 10 years
- Opponents Lincoln have lost three consecutive matches with manager Michael Appleton under pressure from Imps fans
- George Byers, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Lee Gregory all in contention for selection after recovering from injuries
More on new Sheffield Wednesday assistant manager
Jacobs has been involved behind the scenes for a while, but his role at the Owls has now been made official until the end of the current season.
Sheffield Wednesday make backroom appointment as former Owls defender joins on official basis
Darren Moore has made the appointment of one of Sheffield Wednesday’s backroom staff official as the club enter into the business end of the season.
The latest on Chey Dunkley, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Chey Dunkley
The trio will all miss today’s match. Here’s what Darren Moore said about their progress on the injury front.
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore provides injury update on key trio
Chey Dunkley and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing could soon be available to Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore, but a return date for Josh Windass remains unknown.
A recipe for goals?
Sheffield Wednesday have scored two goals or more in each of their last three away matches, while Lincoln have conceded at least one goal in 17 of their 18 home matches so far this season.
The Owls could also welcome back top scorer Lee Gregory this afternoon after his recovery from injury.
The Star previews Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Lincoln City
Alex Miller and Steve Jones discuss the return of several key players for today’s clash as well as the Owls’ recent run.
Lincoln clamp down on ticket fraud
Sheffield Wednesday fans told their tickets have been cancelled ahead of Lincoln City trip
Sheffield Wednesday fans hoping to watch the Owls’ clash from the home end at Lincoln City this weekend have been told the purchase of their tickets have been cancelled.
Lincoln in a false position, claims Moore
The Owls chief has defended his friend and former team-mate Michael Appleton, who finds himself under pressure to turn his side’s fortunes around.
Sheffield Wednesday out to make Lincoln City's 'false position' worse and continue promotion push
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore would rather not put his great friend Michael Appleton under more pressure this weekend, but may well do so as his side look to extend their impressive run of form.