The Owls vice-captain has battled his way back from early sit-outs in the opening weeks of Danny Röhl's time at the club to become a near ever-present, the German coach repeatedly praising his performances, professionalism and trademark versatility having started him in nine of Wednesday's last 11 league matches across a handful of different positions.

Palmer reached joint-ninth in the club's list of all-time appearance makers in Saturday's vitally important win at Millwall. He is one of several senior players approaching the end of his contract, with decisions to be made on who is to be offered a new deal - and with the club's divisional status yet to be decided. Last month The Star revealed that more than one US club has expressed an interest in taking 32-year-old Palmer on at the end of his deal.

Last week Röhl confirmed that the club have begun initial discussions with some players and agents over the possibility of lining up new contracts, with The Star understanding that Di'Shon Bernard, Josh Windass and Barry Bannan are among those the German coach is keen to keep on. In coversation with The Star at The Den after Saturday's 2-0 win, Palmer seemed relaxed about the situation but revealed he did not yet have clarity over where he stands.

"Nothing yet," he said when asked if any discussions had taken place. "I know the manager said he'd get January out of the way (before dealing with contract extensions) in the press, but I've not spoken to him. Hopefully we'll speak in the next few weeks. He's said he's got a list in his mind of the players he wants to keep. Hopefully I'm on that list.

"It's one of them, really. It's a fine line on looking at the future and taking care of the here and now, and that's about playing games, getting picked first of all and doing well like today when I do get picked. I get on with him, he's very serious about his work and you don't want to be going in when he's got a lot on, so the time will come when he sees fit to have a chat with me or my agent or whatever. His door is always open, you want security and stuff but I'm not too concerned at the moment, there's more pressing matters and that's to keep this club in the league."

At the age of 32 and with a young family, Palmer has played his entire career at S6 save for a year on loan with Tranmere Rovers in the 2012/13 season. It could be seen from the outside that despite his renewed key figure status at Hillsborough, an opportunity to head abroad could have arrived at a good time and that perhaps he could even be tempted to leave on his own terms.

Confirming the US interest, the Scotland international told The Star in strong terms that his preference would be to stay on at the club he grew up supporting and that he wants to continue climbing the list of appearance holders to end his career at Wednesday. The club are in the process of working with Palmer on a testimonial - though he maintains that should in no way be seen as a 'goodbye victory lap' and that he feels he has a great deal left to offer.

"I'd love to stay," he said. "I've been very lucky that I've not had to move the family, kids wife. They're very settled, we've got mum, dad, aunties, uncles. We've both got big families and we're very close so to me that is something that is very important. But at the end of the day football is a fast-moving game and it changes all the time, so it's impossible to say what might happen in the next three or four months.