Liam Palmer's Sheffield Wednesday wait a reminder of the realities of football

Liam Palmer's wait for minutes under new Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl goes on after he was left out of Saturday's unfortunate 1-0 defeat at Bristol City. It's a position he's not used to being in.

The Scotland international is a long time vice-captain at S6 and is among the highest appearance-holders in Wednesday's 156-year history having stepped out onto a field in senior colours a remarkable 407 times.

But - for now at least - he seems down the pecking order in the early days of Röhl's managerial reign having also missed out of the 20-man matchday squad in their previous outing, a 2-0 win over near-neighbours Rotherham United, and only having been named as an unused substitute in the German's first two matches in charge of Wednesday.

There's no suggestion that this won't change of course. These are the embryonic stages of life under the new boss and Röhl himself has admitted when asked of Palmer's place in his thinking that there needs to be time allowed for him to get to know his players better, particularly those not to have featured much in match scenarios in recent weeks.

The schedule has been unforgiving in Röhl's early time at the club and with long trips to Watford, Plymouth Argyle and Bristol City having been navigated within his first three weeks, hours have been sapped away from his contact time with the players. Palmer will hope he is able to regain ground seemingly lost to those around him in the coming weeks.

It serves as a reminder of the realities of football when discussing the immediate fortunes of a player who for much of last season seemed invincible despite having played through injury for the latter stages of the campaign.

A Darren Moore favourite rarely unused for several seasons with the Owls, Palmer won just about every gong going last season for committed efforts in a number of roles. He captained the side to good effect in the absence of Barry Bannan - not least in the FA Cup giant-killing of Newcastle United - his was the vital goal that sent the Peterborough United semi-final to extra-time, he lifted the play-off trophy alongside his great pal Bannan. He played out of position to impressive effect in that play-off final.

It's a reality that has been faced by a number of his teammates this season already, several not used as regularly as before in a Xisco reign that never stretched beyond those early stages. Things can come around quickly and there has been absolutely no sense of Röhl having made his mind up on Palmer or any other player yet to feature strongly in his first four matches.

Röhl has paid testament to Palmer's commitment and discipline, making clear the Scotland international is a player who has a positive impact on those around him. He said he sees him as a full-back, which may quietly serve as music to the ears of a man pushed in positions here, there and everywhere throughout his career.