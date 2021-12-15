The Owls will take on Accrington Stanley on Saturday as they return to Hillsborough following a spell on the road, and have another chance to climb back up into the Play-Off places if they’re able to pick up three points.

Wednesday are currently on their longest unbeaten run in almost three years, but Moore says that they have to ignore any hype about where they’re at – and keep the performances going.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Moore said, “It’s nice and I’ve spoken about it recently to the media… I always say we take each game as it comes, it was an important three points on Saturday and for us it’s just about keeping it going and we move on to the next one.

“We’ll let the media and everybody else do the hype, create the noise and what we’ll do is keep the concentration going. The most important thing is to keep performances going, keep that consistency going and keep the team hungry.

“That’s what we saw on Saturday, a real powerful performance and I’m really, really pleased with them.”

Wednesday’s record for games without defeat in the league stretches back to the 1960/61 season when they managed to go on a remarkable 19-match unbeaten run that was ended in April 1961.

Darren Moore wants Sheffield Wednesday to keep things going.