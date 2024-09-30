Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday’s summer signing, Ben Hamer, returned to the field on Monday afternoon after his injury lay-off.

The 36-year-old was an early arrival ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, coming on board to bolster Danny Röhl’s goalkeeping options for the season ahead, however an untimely injury meant that he faced a length spell on the sidelines as he recovered.

Hamer did feature in preseason prior to that, in the win over Alfreton Town, however missed out on the trip to Germany and Austria and only relatively recently was he back out on the training ground with Sal Bibbo and his goalkeepers. Now, however, he’ll be looking to get himself back in the mix after helping Wednesday’s U21s to victory over Birmingham City.

A goal from Devlan Moses - who slotted away a rare penalty at Hillsborough - got the ball rolling in S6, however Ben Wodskou grabbed an equaliser to make sure that he visitors went in at the break with the scores level. The second half was then spent with the hosts trying to make their home advantage count.

And eventually it did, with tricky winger, Joey Phuthi, coming off the bench in his own return from injury after a recent surgery, and he quickly showed his quality, bursting past the Birmingham defence to slot in a second goal that would ultimately prove to be the winning goal.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Will Grainger got some more minutes at U21s level under his belt as he came on as a late substitute, and with Hamer completing the full 90 minutes he’ll be hoping to make his first matchday squad in the Championship as soon as Danny Röhl sees fit.