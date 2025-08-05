Leicester City manager, Marti Cifuentes, admits that they ‘don’t know exactly what to expect’ from Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

The Foxes play host to the Owls as their respective seasons get underway in a few days’ time, and it’s the home side who are heavy favourites after was has been a chaotic summer at Hillsborough.

Cifuentes is no stranger to Wednesday having faced them four times while manager of Queens Park Rangers, and after losing three of them he insists that there will be lots of respect given - even though they’re unsure what sort of side they’ll face in Henrik Pedersen’s first game in charge as manager.

“In this process, there will be ups and downs,” he said after watching his side beat Fiorentina 2-0. “For today, we are happy, but you know how the Championship is, it’s a difficult league and it’s not going to be perfect. But as long as I see this commitment and desire to be the team that we want to be and, in this style, then I’m going to be happy.

“The idea for us was to have a good pre-season and then to focus on Sheffield Wednesday. We know them from the last two seasons when I met them several times, but obviously we don’t know exactly what to expect. We have full respect for all the clubs, especially a club with the history of Sheffield Wednesday. Let’s see what we’re going to face next Sunday. We’ll always be ourselves and the way that we want to play.”

The Owls are due to take on Leicester at 4.30pm as their 2025/26 campaign gets underway, however there remain question marks after the players released a statement on Monday that suggested they may take further action if the unpaid wages issue isn’t sorted by then.

It ended by saying, “We want to reassure fans that there has not been, and will not be, any ‘downing of tools’ by any of us on the training ground, and we are all working as hard as we can and supporting each other, the manager and staff.

“However, we, like you, want our focus to be fully on what happens on the pitch and the new season ahead. This is proving to be really challenging and we have made it clear to the club that we want this situation to be addressed as soon as possible so decisions taken like the one not to play at Burnley are avoided in the future. We can then all move forward together as a club.”

