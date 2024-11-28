Coventry City have officially announced their new manager - with legendary former player Frank Lampard joining the club on a two-and-a-half year contract.

The legendary figure replaces long-time Sky Blues boss Mark Robins, a former Sheffield Wednesday player, and arrives in a whirlwind of headlines and scrutiny. His last experience at Championship level saw him take Derby County to the play-off final in 2019 before he left to take on the top job at Premier League giants Chelsea, a club he shares a remarkable history with.

Lampard has since managed Everton in the Premier League and headed back to Stamford Bridge for a brief and unsuccessful caretaker stint last year. He has a 41.3 per cent win rate across all his managerial experiences.

Coventry parted ways with Robins in controversial circumstances with the club sat in the lower reaches of the table after a slow start to the season during which they were beaten at home by Wednesday. Sheffield United were kept to a 2-2 draw there last weekend, after which Blades boss Chris Wilder suggested Coventry’s players had let Robins down.

Lampard arrives with recent Millwall boss Joe Edwards alongside him as well as Chris Jones. Further backroom appointments are expected in the coming days and weeks.

Wednesday will play host to Lampard’s side on February 15, while United are scheduled to welcome Coventry to Bramall Lane on March 29 - though that fixture is liable to change on the behest of broadcasters.

Coventry City Owner and Executive Chairman Doug King said in a statement: “I am delighted that Frank Lampard has agreed to join our club as Head Coach. Frank cut his teeth in the Championship and knows what is needed in this League to be successful.

“His experiences thereafter at Chelsea and Everton will ensure he brings to our talented squad clear understanding of exactly what is needed to succeed at the very top level that we as a Club are striving to reach.”