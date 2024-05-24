Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday look well-set to make a positive start to their summer as contract talks with Danny Röhl completed and announced - with several other Championship clubs still in the process of identifying their next manager.

The Star revealed on Wednesday that the final touches were being put on an extension to Röhl’s contract that will run until 2027, with growing confidence a deal would be finalised in the coming days. It was announced by the club on Friday afternoon.

It gives the Owls’ summer a kickstart ahead of what could be a busy few weeks in the transfer market - and will deliver clarity to the seven senior players offered new deals since the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other clubs continue to nail down their future managers, with Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney the latest figure linked with a Championship top job. The former Derby County and Birmingham City boss is reportedly set for talks with Wednesday’s fellow survivors Plymouth Argyle, with ex-Owls player and former Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom also said to be in the running.

Heckingbottom has been a name long since included in reports suggesting he could be an option to Sunderland, who after reports of potential interest in Röhl are also reported to be considering ex-Reims hotshot Will Still, René Marić - a former coach of Borussia Dortmund and Leeds United now at Bayern Munich - and recently sacked Hull City boss Liam Rosenior.

The picture around Rosenior’s replacement on Humberside looks a little clearer, with reports suggesting German boss Tim Walter is closing in on the position having last managed Hamburger SV. Hull Live have reported that a verbal agreement is in place for the 48-year-old to take over as Hull City chief.

Norwich City parted ways with David Wagner after they tumbled out of the play-offs and have been heavily linked with a move for Johannes Hoff Thorup. Reports have suggested interest has gone as far as ‘advanced talks’ for the 35-year-old FC Nordsjælland boss, though Still is also said to have been spotted on Norwich turf as part of talks. Seemingly sought-after Rosenior is also reportedly in the mix alongside Arsenal assistant Carlos Cuesta, who at the remarkably young age of 28 would usurp new Watford man Tom Cleverley as the youngest EFL boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad