Sheffield Wednesday have just over two weeks to get players through the door and fans are hoping for a busy end to the month. Danny Röhl has made clear his desire for ‘big impact’ signings and while there isn’t thought to have been direct contact with Dejphon Chansiri, things look to be kicking into gear.

The Star reported earlier this week on talks between Wednesday and a defender who has been training with the squad, while there have been multiple reports of interest from Hillsborough. There is also the ongoing saga surrounding Shea Charles, who as things stand will return to Southampton following games against Leeds United and Bristol City.

With that in mind, the Star has attempted to draw up a dream Wednesday-XI if those January transfer rumours come true.

GK: James Beadle Expected to remain first-choice despite Pierce Charles' FA Cup exploits. Wednesday confident the goalkeeper will not be recalled by Brighton and he is expected to play out the season at Hillsborough.

RB: Yan Valery Been an important part of Wednesday's recent successes and clearly well fancied by Röhl. Two goals and three assists in the league a good attacking return so far.

CB: Di'Shon Bernard Has been one of Wednesday's best performers this season and remains one of the first names on the teamsheet.

CB: Max Lowe Able to slot in alongside Bernard despite being a more natural full-back. Another who has been excellent in recent weeks and good cover for the injured Dominic Iorfa.