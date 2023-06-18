Sheffield Wednesday are bubbling in the background of the transfer rumour mill early on in the Summer transfer window - one of many clubs with work to do in the coming months.

Time is on their side as as we saw last season, things can move quickly. The Owls have been linked with a fair smattering of names including former loanees Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Jordan Storey, while there is interest in Arsenal youngster Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Lincoln free agent Regan Poole

And elsewhere in the league, moves are being made with plenty of talking points raised at all ends of the table.

Have a run-through of some of the transfer headlines from around the second tier.

Leeds to sanction striker’s Brum switch with WBA raid mooted

Wednesday’s Yorkshire rivals Leeds United are reportedly close to sanctioning the sale of Wales international striker Tyler Roberts, with a £750,000 move to Birmingham City said to be in the works - with add-on bonuses likely to take the deal past that outlay.

Meanwhile, the relegated Whites are linked with West Brom midfielder Jayson Molumby. Reports suggest the Republic of Ireland man will be made available ‘for the right price’.

Plymouth after Liverpool youngster

Plymouth Argyle proved to be a thorn in the side of Wednesday last season and romped to the League One title with some incredible late-season form.

They’ll go about plotting next season with one of the more modest second tier budgets, you’d suspect, but have a solid record of improving young players. One reported target is Liverpool youngster Oludare Olufunwa, a 21-year-old former Southampton academy man.

A defender who arrived to join the Anfield club only last year, it’s said he’s ready to move on for first team football and is also said to have alerted Bristol Rovers and Kilmarnock.

Neil looks to former club in search of nous

Stoke City will go about pulling together another mini-revolution this summer and it seems manager Alex Neil fancies sticking to what he knows, with reports suggesting he’s planning to bring his former Preston North End favourite Paul Gallagher in to his coaching staff.

Gallagher is a former Potters player, enjoying two loan stints there.

Sunderland bring in Benfica striker

Neil’s former club Sunderland have moved fast to bring in 19-year-old Portugal youth international Luis Hemir Silva Semedo, known simply as ‘Hemir’. He swaps on Stadium of Light for another, making the switch from Benfica.

Boasting a goal record close to one-in-two in the Banfica youth sides, he’s highly-rated and the Black Cats have backed that promise with a five-year contract.

Leicester mob linked with huge moves

It’s not every day Championship players are linked with moves to one of Europe’s most famous clubs.

But with big clubs brings big news and as Leicester City go about adapting to the second tier both on the pitch and in the finance department, a host of Foxes players are mentioned in transfer gossip columns.

Full-back Timothy Castagne is linked with a switch to Italian giants Juventus, with Leicester said to be holding out for £13m. Meanwhile, Manuel Pellegrini is said to be ‘determined’ to make Ayoze Perez a Real Betis player having had him on loan last time out.