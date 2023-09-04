Leeds United defender Jamie Shackleton felt his side dropped two points against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday - and felt his side knew exactly what approach the Owls would take heading into the Elland Road draw.

Xisco’s side frustrated the promotion-chasing Whites to a goalless stalemate in which both sides shared the quality of chances - the home side narrowly edging Wednesday out with an xG of 1.09 to 1.06.

Either side could have won the match, Devis Vasquez producing a couple of excellent saves and so too Illan Meslier in the Leeds goal.

But it’s a match Wednesday come out of the happir having restricted their more-fancied Yorkshire rivals while achieving their first clean sheet and first league point of the season.

Shackleton said: “It was a very frustrating afternoon, a game that we came into - like all the others - wanting to get three points.

“To not do so, to only come away with one and with the chances that we had to win the game, it’s frustrating and we’re disappointed.

“We kind of expected five at the back and for them to sit in and make it deep, to try to make it difficult to create chances.