Leeds United man set to complete Sheffield Wednesday switch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Colombian international is believed to have set off on his way towards Sheffield sometime after 4.30pm to put the finer details on what is expected to be announced as a permanent transfer later tonight. Wednesday's relegation rivals Birmingham City are understood to have been keen to sign the 23-year-old former Barcelona youth prospect, who has 45 Championship appearances to his name across his time at Leeds and on loan with Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool.

There were fears that the presence of his former Rovers manager Tony Mowbray at Birmingham would lean the deal towards St Andrews. The Star understands the Blues have been working to shift players on before a deal could be done to press on with the signing of Poveda and with little progress likely, Wednesday have made the switch happen barring some late drama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A sparkling youth prospect with Chelsea, Arsenal, Barca, Brentford and Manchester City, Poveda was part of City matchday squads but never made his full debut with the club, signing for Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United in 2020 after a recommendation from Bielsa disciple Pep Guardiola. He has played 14 matches at Premier League level and can play either as a wide man in a front three or more centrally.