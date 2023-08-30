Leeds United have bolstered their ranks ahead of facing Sheffield Wednesday this weekend - the game taking place shortly after the transfer window closes.

The Owls and Yorkshire rivals, Leeds, will face off at Elland Road on Saturday in the first game after deadline day, and both teams are believed to be working hard to try and add to their ranks before it’s too late. Only the hosts have proved to be successful so far though.

Today it was confirmed that Daniel Farke’s side had completed a loan move for Tottenham Hotspur’s English youth international, Djed Spence, and the fullback will now be available to make his debut this weekend when Wednesday make the trip to visit their rivals from West Yorkshire.

Sky Sports has also stated that they are in discussions over a possible deal for Ghanian international, Joseph Paintsil, who currently plays for KRC Genk in Belgium, as well as Leicester City defender, Luke Thomas. The latest name linked with the club is Werder Bremen’s Bulgarian international midfielder Ilia Gruev.

Meanwhile, Wednesday boss, Xisco, has previously explained that they’re also looking to the Premier League for potential new additions before 11pm on Friday September 1st when the window slams shut, though at this point no names have been given and after defeat to Mansfield Town in the Carabao Cup he said that ‘we will see’ what happens between now and the deadline.

The two sides face off at Elland Road at 3pm on Saturday, and any new players that wish to feature in that game will have to be registered with the league by midday on Friday – any late additions on deadline day would have to wait until after the international break.