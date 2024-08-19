Leeds United keen on £20m+ Sheffield Wednesday tormentor ahead of Hillsborough clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday’s next opponents Leeds United are interested in re-signing a player who has been a thorn in the Owls’ side in recent seasons.

Friday night will see Sheffield Wednesday welcome Leeds United to Hillsborough for a resumption of their rivalry in a clash that will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. It will be the fourth Wednesday match from four screened this season.

Ahead of that clash, reports in West Yorkshire have confirmed that Leeds would be interested in the re-signing of former attacker Jack Clarke, who starred for Sunderland in their win at Wednesday over the weekend. Clarke was rumoured to have signed a new contract but these reports have been stamped out in the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A regular tormentor of the Owls in recent years, former Tottenham Hotspur man Clarke is believed to be unlikely to join Leeds amid Premier League interest, though a return could be possible should a top tier club not entertain the mooted asking price of £20m or more. It means any completion of a deal ahead of Friday’s S6 clash seems highly unlikely. Leeds are busy remodelling their squad after the departure of several key players in recent weeks.

Our colleagues at sister paper The Yorkshire Evening Post report: “Clarke's situation at Sunderland, for whom he has contributed to 50 goals in 114 appearances, is being monitored by several clubs but the Black Cats' asking price and interest from Premier League sides could mean the 23-year-old will instead join a top flight club as opposed to reuniting with his boyhood team.

“Clarke has two years remaining on his deal at the Stadium of Light and there is a desire from the North East club to extend his stay on Wearside. However, a bid in excess of £20 million is likely to make the Black Cats think twice about cashing in on a player who was signed for a fraction of that sum.”