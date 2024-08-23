Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday’s next opponents Leeds United last night announced a new signing - though he won’t be of immediate concern to the Owls.

Belgian-born former Manchester United youth starlet Largie Ramazani has sealed his move to West Yorkshire from Spanish club Almería for an eye-watering fee widely reported to be in the region of £10.2m. The attacker makes the switch in the week Whites fan favourite Georginio Rutter had a release clause of £40m triggered by Premier League club Brighton and saw his move finalised on Monday. Other big players in Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville have also moved on.

Our colleagues at the Yorkshire Evening Post reported earlier this week that Leeds were in a race to sign the 23-year-old to register him in time for their trip to Sheffield Wednesday this evening. It has since been reported that relevant paperwork was not submitted in time to have him eligible for the Hillsborough trip, meaning he will not feature under the lights at S6.

Speaking ahead of the match, Wednesday boss Danny Röhl was asked on a Leeds start that has seen them draw their two opening Championship matches either side of a 3-0 home Carabao Cup defeat to Middlesbrough.

He said: “They are still a big team and a big opponent, it is a derby, it is on a Friday night and I think it will be a special atmosphere again. We are ready, they are ready, even if the start was not perfect for them in the home game (3-3 v Portsmouth) they had a lot of chances but they didn’t win. Away at West Brom a draw is always possible. When we look to the value of their squad it is around £160m, it is not bad for this league.

“It will be a proper fight and this is what I want to see from my team, that we go there, we our things right that we can do, we have our direction and how we want to play football and we are committed for 90 plus minutes to take something. This is what I demand from my experienced players with a lot of talks on and off the pitch. I know my players will do this, this is the reason we are here, we want to have such challenges.

“For me it is a good start to the weekend, we take something on Friday night and look to the other results, but for this we have to work really hard again and again and again.”