Leeds United boss, Daniel Farke, has admitted that he wasn’t very pleased to see Sheffield Wednesday so well beaten by Sunderland.

Wednesday and Leeds lock horns on Friday night in front of what should be a big crowd at Hillsborough for the big Yorkshire derby, and both sides will be looking to get back to winning ways after failing to land all three points in their last outings.

For Daniel Farke’s side it was a 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion as their winless start continued, while the Owls were decimated by the Black Cats in a 4-0 defeat at the Stadium of Light that sent that back down to earth with a bump. The Leeds boss is wary of what that result might mean for Danny Röhl’s side - and praised the work that has been done since his counterpart’s arrival.

“We know we need a complex performance,” he told the media. “They did brilliantly in the second half of last season, more or less mission impossible with their great run-in in to stay in this league. And then they had a really good start with an impressive home win against Plymouth, and their away win at Hull.

“I don’t like their last result at Sunderland much if I’m honest, because after such a result you look under each and every stone to see what you can do differently - and I think they will be highly motivated.

“It’s a Friday evening, it’s a Yorkshire derby, the floodlights are on and it’s a spotlight game, so they’ll be out to show a reaction to that last result. So it’ll be a very difficult game because it is with any team who plays with intensity and spirit and togetherness. I think they will show that in this game even more.

“So we have to be prepared for this, we have to be ready for this, but also to make sure that we bring our strengths into the game.”