An improved performance by Sheffield Wednesday at Cardiff City ultimately came to nothing after a tactical re-shuffle from new manager Xisco saw the Owls shift to a three-at-the-back system with Lee Gregory operating much of the game from midfield.

Gregory was stationed in behind front man Michael Smith from the start of the match alongside Josh Windass.

As per social media statistician @TomCoaching1, Gregory’s average position in the match was deeper than that of Barry Bannan and right wing-back Callum Paterson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday recorded their highest xG of the season so far (1.4), with the best chances falling to Windass on 11 minutes (0.46 xG) and with a blocked shot in the 79th minute (0.71). Cardiff scored two goals with a non-penalty xG of 1.27.

Poor defending for Cardiff’s first goal and a moment of madness from Will Vaulks - though available camera angles are yet to determine whether he handled an injury time cross or whether it hit his shoulder - amounted to the Owls’ fourth defeat in four Championship matches.

Explaining his tactical switch-up, Xisco said: “Every day we are improving about all the situations and last week against Preston we didn’t have many players inside the box.

“Today (against Cardiff) we tried to put more players inside their box. We put more people into attack to try and give the balance. We can’t give the same number in defence so we changed to a back three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Always we are building different situations to try to arrive in a more balanced level. We controlled more of the game against Cardiff but it wasn’t enough because we need more. But for me it was our best performance today and we need to continue like that.”

Gregory managed only 21 touches in his 93 minutes on the pitch. Explaining the switch in his position, the Spaniard continued: “We tried to put two strikers - Lee and Josh - more in the middle to try and find some situations with the ball.

“We also tried to put them in the middle also to have a high press in the lateral challenges.

“Lee and Josh both gave very good work for the team because Cardiff changed in the second half and played more direct because they don’t have the capacity when we put on that pressure and started playing with the ball.