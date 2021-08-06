Lee Gregory sends excited message to Sheffield Wednesday fans after permanent signing

The Owls have signed Lee Gregory from Stoke City on a contract that could keep him at S6 for two years.

The Sheffield-born front man, 32, provides Darren Moore’s squad with a clear focal point and arrives at the 11th first team transfer of a manic transfer window for the Owls.

Wednesday fans have long been waiting for the addition of a front line striker and after the addition on Albanian international Florian Kamberi, have Callum Paterson and the injured Josh Windass to make up a front four notable for its varied styles

Gregory has made his way up through the ranks of English football having started out at Staveley Miners Welfare and took to social media to extend a message to Wednesdayites.

He wrote: “Absolutely delighted to sign for this massive club. Looking forward to seeing the fans back. Can’t wait to get started.”