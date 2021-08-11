Lee Gregory scores two against Manchester United as he hits ground running for Sheffield Wednesday

Signed from Stoke City late last week on a two-year deal, the bustling forward didn’t travel with the team for the 0-0 opening day draw at Charlton Athletic.

But in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Manchester United’s under-23 side on Tuesday, he bagged his first goals in an Owls shirt, twice giving a second-string Wednesday the lead with goals at the start of each half.

The news will be music to the ears of Wednesday boss Darren Moore, who spoke over the weekend about the need for a little patience when it comes to the sharpening of his side’s attacking unit after two hard-fought 0-0 draws in competitive matches this season.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory.

Youngster Ciaran Brennan, playing at right-back, and Australian international Massimo Luongo provided the assists for the goals.

Joe Wildsmith and Korede Adedoyin also played in the match. Gregory’s fellow new boy George Byers caused problems from midfield and set up the opportunity for Luongo’s second-half assist.

Wednesday were twice pegged back by United’s impressive youngsters and lost 4-2 thanks to goals by Zidane Iqbal, D’Mani Mellor, Shola Shoretire and Hannibal Mejbri.

Asked of Gregory’s absence after the Charlton match, Moore told The Star: “Lee was desperate to come down today, but I just thought he needed a full week’s training.

“I’m glad we’ve got a full week to work. There were one or two of them that weren’t here today. I didn’t bring them down because I felt they needed a full week’s training before I even brought them into the team dynamic.

“They’ll get a full week to work with us and start to understand our style of play and the responsibilities we want them to have.”

Gregory’s claim for a place in Saturday’s starting line-up for the Doncaster Rovers match-up will be strengthened by the fact that Callum Paterson, the starting striker in both of their matches so far, is expected to miss out through concussion protocols.