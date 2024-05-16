Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lee Gregory has admitted that he was hoping to join Mansfield Town from Sheffield Wednesday back in January - but the move didn’t come off.

The 35-year-old enjoyed a very successful spell at Hillsborough back in his home town after being snapped up by Darren Moore in League One, and was a pivotal figure in their promotion back to the Championship last season.

But it became apparent very early into Danny Röhl’s tenure that Gregory wouldn’t be featuring much, and there was a large chunk of the season where he was left completely unregistered by the German manager. During the January transfer window there was interest from a number of clubs interested in handing him some playing time elsewhere - one of them being Mansfield - but they weren’t able to come to an agreement with Wednesday at the time.

‘Greggers’ was disappointed, of course, saying that his former S6 teammate, Aden Flint, was in his ear as he enjoyed a rejuvenated season in the Stags’ promotion push - but all;s well that ends well.

“He’s one of the guys who actually was saying about coming here in January,” he told his new club in an interview. “He was saying how great it was and that we were going to get promoted - and I come in January. It didn’t come off, but I’m glad it’s happened now.”

The forward also had some words on the Wednesdayites and his time in South Yorkshire as he looks to get things back on track in Nottinghamshire, saying, “I loved it, and what we achieved was great. Obviously I’ve had a bad six months with the new manager coming in who phased me out, but that’s what happens in football. I had to get on with it - now I’m here and I’m looking forward to it!

“The end of last season was class, historic - with the play-offs against Peterborough and in the final… The fanbase there is absolute massive, an the fanbase all say good things about me, which is all you really want as a player.”