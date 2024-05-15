Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lee Gregory has completed a move to Mansfield Town after the decision was made that he’d be leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

The 35-year-old enjoyed two excellent years at Hillsborough after coming on board to help in their promotion push, and played a huge role in their successful climb out of League One - however he found game time hard to come by under Danny Röhl and recently announced that he would be moving on.

Now it’s been confirmed that he’s penned a one-year deal with The Stags for when his Owls deal officially comes to an end, and he says that he’s looking forward to his new challenge.

He joins Mansfield as their first new signing of the summer following their promotion out of League Two as third-place finishers in the fourth-tier, and he’ll be hoping to have the same sort of impact that he did at S6 - he’ll also be reuniting with Aden Flint in Nottinghamshire.

“It’s a club on the up,” he told the club’s official website. “It’s a perfect fit for me, with location factored in too, as well as hearing about the manager and how well he treats his players. I’m an aggressive forward who likes to get the ball in the box and score goals. Every game is tough in this league and it’ll be about being consistent week-in week out in order for us to do well.”